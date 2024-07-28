1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 518.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,577 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 112.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.21. 1,813,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.