1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $97.56 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $97,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.80. 3,144,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.