1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $86.66 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279,508 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $86,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,503,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 68,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $107.52. 1,631,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,425. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

