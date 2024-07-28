1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $78.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $78,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,256,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,196,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,945,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.83. 24,611,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,298,044. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

