1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $55.24 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 561.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.31. The company had a trading volume of 549,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,880. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,021.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,046.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

