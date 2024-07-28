1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,341. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

