1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.19 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 467,535 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Ares Capital worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,891,000 after buying an additional 105,277 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. 2,151,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,995. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

