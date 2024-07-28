1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.85 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. 3,091,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,084. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

