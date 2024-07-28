1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,286. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

