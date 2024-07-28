1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 421,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 1,639,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

