1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.54 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 4.9 %

CASY stock traded up $18.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.16. 437,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,284. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.95 and a 200-day moving average of $323.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.