1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. 702,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,676. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

