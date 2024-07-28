1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.