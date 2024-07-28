1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 998,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

