1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ally Financial by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 1,988,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

