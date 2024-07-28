1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. 5,189,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.