1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after buying an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $21,983,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,489. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Relx Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RELX
Relx Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.