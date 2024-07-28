1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after buying an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $21,983,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,489. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.