1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,511,388 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,511,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,963,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,170. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.