1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,741 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 125.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 3,969,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,478. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

