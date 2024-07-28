1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $66,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

