1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 34,506.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,321 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.08% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,782,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,112. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.