1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 34,506.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,321 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.08% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,782,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGW stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,112. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
