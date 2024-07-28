1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.66. The stock had a trading volume of 258,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

