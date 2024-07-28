1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,478 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. 1,860,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,696. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.01.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

