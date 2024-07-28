1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 50,072 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,072 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $128.83. 7,271,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

