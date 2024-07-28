1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 45,769 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.39. 3,520,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The firm has a market cap of $472.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

