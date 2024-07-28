1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 180,745 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,745 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 7,274,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

