1,462 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,258 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

