146,136 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,136 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $77,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
ADT Price Performance
ADT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
