139,105 Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AGQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

