13,231 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

