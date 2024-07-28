12,000 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $77.79. 3,768,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.