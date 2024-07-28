1,068 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $215.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.