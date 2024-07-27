Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zynex Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 1,034,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYXI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Earnings History for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

