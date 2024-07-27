Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance
Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.
Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zalatoris II Acquisition
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zalatoris II Acquisition
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.