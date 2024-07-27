Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.