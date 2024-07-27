XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

