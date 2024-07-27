XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 11,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 16,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 104.27% and a negative net margin of 117.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

