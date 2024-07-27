Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $4.28 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.