WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WW. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WW International

WW International Trading Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.