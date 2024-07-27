WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

