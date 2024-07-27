World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
World Kinect Stock Down 0.4 %
World Kinect stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. World Kinect has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.
World Kinect Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.
Insider Transactions at World Kinect
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect
World Kinect Company Profile
World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than World Kinect
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.