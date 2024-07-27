Workiva (NYSE:WK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $16,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.