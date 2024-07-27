WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. 18,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Get WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.