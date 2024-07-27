WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

AGZD stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

