WisdomTree, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE:WT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

