Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.72 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

