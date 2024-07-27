Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.95 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.09. 713,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,582. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.86. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

