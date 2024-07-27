Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.36.

WTW opened at $283.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $283.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

