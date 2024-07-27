Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Willdan Group news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $462,497.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,269,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,110,383. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

