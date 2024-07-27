Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.