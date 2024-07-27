Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.

Whirlpool stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 1,072,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current year.



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

